Cristiano Ronaldo reveals the gender and name of his fourth child The football star shared the exciting news on social media

Cristiano Ronaldo's house looks a happy place to be right now! The football superstar shared some personal videos of his fiancée Georgina Rodriguez and his three children enjoying time at home on his Instagram page. Cristiano's fans were particularly delighted to hear a surprise announcement from the star – the name and gender of his and Georgina's unborn child. He said: "I chose the first name and Gio the second. The name of my daughter will be Alana Martina. I just want to share this with you. I think it's a beautiful name." The clips have since been deleted but appeared on a fan's Instagram page.

Photo credit: Instagram/@georginagio

The footballer's fans were thrilled at the news, with many commenting on the couple's choice of name. One said: "Wow the names are pretty," while second wrote, "This is the best name." Another fan wrote: "I was hoping you have a girl that you had now three boys. She’s going to be spoiled." There was much excitement from one fan who shares the same name as his new daughter. She said: "Wow!!! That's my name Alana."

Photo credit: Instagram / Cristiano

Cristiano's 'baby name' clip was viewed over 300,000 times and is a rare insight into the home life of the world-famous player. In the other clips, fans see a radiant Georgina and his new-born twins Mateo and Eva looking adorable as they lie next to dad on the sofa. In the background, the star's oldest child, Cristiano Jr. takes after dad playing football in the large garden besides a swimming pool.

Cristiano began dating model Georgina last year, and announced they were welcoming their first child in July. Following weeks of speculation, the sports star confirmed the pregnancy to Spanish news outlet El Mundo; when asked whether he was "happy" to have another child on the way, the father-of-three replied: "Yes, very much." The lovebirds met almost a year ago at a Dolce & Gabbana party in Madrid. Cristiano welcomed his twins Mateo and Eva via an unknown surrogate in June.

The gender of Cristiano and Georgina's unborn baby was nearly revealed recently by Georgina's salsa instructors. In a now deleted Instagram post, they wrote: "It was a pleasure to teach you. We're so happy with how you did on your first class. That little girl you're carrying is going to be a ballerina!" A further comment read: "She told us something beautiful… She said she was exercising and listening to salsa when she got goose bumps and her hair stood on end… She thought it was a sign from her daughter and that's what made her want to learn salsa. A beautiful story."