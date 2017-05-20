Prince William and Kate set off from palace for Pippa Middleton's wedding The Duchess of Cambridge looked pretty in peach as William drove to Berkshire

Prince William and Kate set off early on Saturday morning to make their way to Englefield, Berkshire where Kate's sister Pippa Middleton is due to get married. The royal couple were pictured leaving their home, Kensington Palace in London, to make the 50-mile journey to the wedding venue. Fans were given the first glimpse of Kate, 35, who looked pretty in a peach outfit and matching fascinator. William, 33, was dapper in a satin waistcoat and tie.

Pippa and James' wedding: LIVE UPDATES

The Prince took the driving seat of the couple's Range Rover and drove his family to the high society wedding of the year. William and Kate's young children Prince George, three, and Princess Charlotte, two, will have starring roles at the ceremony, acting as pageboy and flower girl respectively. It's unknown what role Kate will play at the wedding, but Pippa's big sister will most likely have a special part, such as a reading during the service.

Loading the player...

Pippa, 33, and James, 41, are marrying in St Mark's Church in Englefield. The wedding has no doubt drawn considerable interest from national and international media, who have descended on the small town. Fans have also been waiting close to the church, hoping to catch a glimpse of the bride and groom, and members of the royal family. Prince Harry is attending, as well as the Cambridges. James' brother and best man Spencer Matthews, former favourite on Made in Chelsea, is also on the star-studded guest list.

The couple are en route to Pippa Middleton's wedding

On Friday, a full rehearsal was held at the picturesque church. A convoy of vans have been making last-minute deliveries transporting wedding fare and equipment for the big day. The reception will be held back at the Middletons' family home in Bucklebury, Berkshire, around seven miles away from the church. Pippa is said to have organised around 50 Range Rovers to shuttle her guests between locations.

For all the best photos and coverage of Pippa's big day, stay tuned to hellomagazine.com and pick up the souvenir edition of HELLO! magazine out on Monday.