Kate joins the Queen and royals for day one of Ascot The royal family observed a minute's silence in light of recent tragic events

The Duchess of Cambridge was breathtakingly beautiful as she attended the first day of Royal Ascot, joining the Queen and other members of the royal family. Kate, who wore an elegant white lace Alexander McQueen dress, arrived via carriage with her husband Prince William, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex.

The group rode in the third carriage, with the Queen, Prince Philip, Prince Andrew and Lord Vestey leading the procession. Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, and Andrew's daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, rode in the second carriage, while Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn made up the last carriage.

A minute's silence was held in light of the recent tragedies

After the procession at 2:10pm, the racecourse fell silent as spectators and the royals observed a minute's silence in light of recent tragic events that have happened around the country, including the Grenfell Tower fire and the terror attacks in London and Manchester. Ascot Racecourse has also made a donation of £100,000 to the British Red Cross UK Solidarity and London fire relief funds and local charities, to support those affected.

Following the minute's silence, proceedings went underway and the royals took in the action from the side of the racecourse. Kate, 35, was in high spirits as she and her husband walked around the enclosure. The couple were pictured chatting to Princess Anne, and Mike and Zara Tindall, who had not ridden in one of the open carriages.

Kate was pictured chatting to Zara Tindall

Other famous guests at day one of the racing event included fashion designers Amanda Wakeley and Isabell Kristensen, and Viscount and Viscountess Daventry.

This is the second time Kate has attended Ascot since joining the royal family. The Duchess made her debut last year, again wowing in white, choosing to recycle her £2,415 Dolce & Gabbana lace dress.