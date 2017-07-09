Prince Harry joins 65,000-strong crowd at The Killers' BST Hyde Park show A number of celebrity guests watched the sold out show

Prince Harry enjoyed a night out watching The Killers perform at Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park on Saturday. The Prince was among a number of famous faces in the crowd at the concert, which saw 65,000 fans gather to see the band's return to London after a four year absence.

Harry certainly appeared to be enjoying the show. The 32-year-old was spotted taking photos of the performance as he stood with friends in the VIP terrace area, where Louise Redknapp, Rosamund Pike, Dermot O' Leary and Alan Carr were among the other attendees. His girlfriend Meghan Markle was noticeably absent, as she has returned to Toronto following her recent week-long visit to London.

Prince Harry was in the crowd to watch The Killers perform at British Summer Time Hyde Park

The Killers' performance was the festival's fastest-selling show since the Rolling Stones took to the stage in 2013, and they definitely ensured it was one to remember. Taking to the stage with a high energy performance of their new single The Man, the Las Vegas natives had the crowd dancing and singing along throughout their 90-minute set, which saw them play their classic hits along with memorable album tracks.

STORY: Prince Harry to meet music royalty Harry Styles

It was performances of songs like Somebody Told Me, All These Things That I've Done and Human that evoked an overwhelming response from the huge crowd, with many euphoric to witness the band's return to London ahead of their arena tour later in the year. With the show culminating with fireworks and an amazing rendition of their 2004 hit Mr Brightside, it was the perfect end to the day.

65,000 people attended the sold out show

Other acts Prince Harry would have seen perform throughout the day include Elbow, who led the crowd in a 'reverse Mexican wave' that they dubbed a 'ripple of love', and Tears for Fears, who made an eagerly-anticipated return to the UK, some 12 years since their last performance.