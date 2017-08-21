Prince Harry has been arranging special airport treatment for Meghan Markle Meghan Markle gets off the plane and into Prince Harry's car at Heathrow - get the details!

Prince Harry has been making sure Meghan Markle gets treated like a princess! According to the Express, the fifth-in-line to the throne has pulled some strings so that the Suits star can leave the plane and go straight to his car when she visits him in London, avoiding passport queues. Insiders have revealed that the Prince has collected her from Heathrow airport on several occasions, and has made the arrangement to avoid paparazzi photos.

Meghan often visits Harry in London

A source told the Express: "It's been happening for a while. Harry has a police escort on the tarmac in his black Audi RS6. He is accompanied by a bodyguard, with a people carrier following behind. Meghan usually only carries hand luggage. If she does check a suitcase into the hold it is put on last so it can be located as quickly as possible. All the necessary security checks must be carried out in advance or on board because she walks straight from the plane and steps to Harry's car."

Meghan and Prince Harry have been dating for over a year

Former head of royalty protection Chief Superintendent Dai Davies has shared his insight into the arrangements, saying: "Given who Harry is, given that he is accompanied by Met police officers and that any security checks would be preordained, then I don't find it that unusual." Harry and Meghan have recently enjoyed a romantic getaway to Africa, sparking rumours that the pair might be getting engaged. A source told The Sun: "Harry has been planning this holiday for a long time. He's made the trip incredibly romantic. They'll go on boats across the lake, walk in the bush at dawn and camp under the stars… She is super excited about their holiday together and to see Africa though Harry's eyes. Of course, she's visited the continent before through her charity work, but this is her first ever safari."