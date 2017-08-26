Prince Harry and Meghan Markle end Africa trip at very romantic location - get the details The happy couple are reportedly visiting the Victoria Falls in Zambia

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been enjoying a three-week holiday to Africa this summer, and the loved up couple are reportedly now visiting the idyllic Victoria Falls in Zambia, according to The Daily Mail. The stunning location, one of the seven 'natural wonders' of the world, is the perfect end to their romantic holiday, which started on 4 August, Meghan's 36th birthday. The couple also chose to go fly camping rather than staying in luxury safari lodges during their trip, it was reported.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly ending their trip at Victoria Falls

The latest news follows speculations that the pair, who have been together since last year, will announce their engagement later in the year. Princess Diana's former chef, Darren McGrady, predicted that an official announcement will be made in December. "I really do think they would have been engaged by now," Darren told HELLO! Online. "But with Princess Diana's 20th anniversary this month in August, they can't trump that. And then November is the Queen and Prince Philip's platinum wedding anniversary so they can't trump that either, whereas December they can announce the engagement and they'd be free to marry next year; I think that's what's going to happen. Meghan can join the royals at Sandringham at Christmas because she'll be engaged and part of the fold."

The author, who is releasing his second cookbook The Royal Chef at Home, also noted the similarities between the Suits actress and Princess Diana. "I think Meghan is fantastic," he said. "Everything that I've seen of her, I think she's amazing and I think Harry's picked someone like his mum. I think Kate's beautiful, a hard worker, she looks stunning and she's doing exactly what she needs to be doing, but I think Meghan is naturally like Diana. She's amazing with children, she has that compassion, I think she's stunning, she's going to be a clothes horse. I think Harry sees his mum in her and I love what he's doing with Invictus Games. I can't speak highly enough of Harry."