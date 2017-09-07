Loading the player...

Prince William has joked that he was pleased that another parent had more problems with their children rather than him, on his son's first day of school. The Duke was speaking just hours after his son Prince George had attended his first day at Thomas's Battersea school. At a reception at Kensington Palace for the England Under-20 football team, William told head coach Paul Simpson that it had been a "good day".

"It went well," he said. "There was one other parent who had more of an issue with their children so I was quite pleased I wasn't the one. It was really nice actually. It's a nice school." Prince William and Kate's son George has been enrolled at the fee-paying independent school in south London. William dropped off his son in the morning without his pregnant wife Kate, who was sadly at home suffering from severe morning sickness. George, four, had looked a little apprehensive as he arrived at the mixed-gender school, but judging by William's reaction, the young Prince managed to find his feet.

William, as president of the Football Association, shared the anecdote at a reception for the England Under-20 football team. The group were celebrating the team's World Cup success. In June, the side became the first England team to win a football World Cup since 1966 after defeating Venezuela 1-0 in the final in Korea. William was introduced to 16 players from the 23-member Lions squad as well as the support team who helped propel them to victory.

The Prince – a devoted football fan – also took the opportunity to praise his team, Aston Villa. Hailing Josh Onomah, who is on loan to the club from Tottenham Hotspur and was present at the reception, William said: "I saw him play the other day. He played very well." Josh later told the Press Association: "William expressed how much of a Villa fan he is and how much he is going to come down to games and just wished me luck. To get wished luck by the Prince is a big thing."