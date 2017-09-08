Loading the player...

Prince Charles says 'anxious' George's first day of school will have been 'character building'

Prince Charles has admitted that his grandson Prince George looked a little "anxious" on his first day of school, but that the experience will have been "character building". George, four, started his first day at Thomas's Battersea in south London on Thursday, where he was accompanied to school by his dad Prince William. The young royal seemed a little apprehensive, clutching onto his dad's hand.

Charles conceded that the "poor old thing" looked "a little anxious". "He's been left there to get on with it when the parents go away," Charles told ITV. "That's always the problem. It's good for you in the end, I suppose. It's character building." He added: "I should be interested to hear how he got on, because at that age you don't worry quite so much about going to school as you do when you get a bit older. It's that business of meeting new people and wondering, you know."

Prince George looked a little worried as he arrived at his new school

George may have looked a little worried as he arrived at his new school, especially without his pregnant mum Kate who was at home suffering with severe morning sickness. But it sounds like the day went smoothly, as William later said: "It went well. There was one other parent who had more of an issue with their children so I was quite pleased I wasn't the one. It was really nice actually. It's a nice school."

Kensington Palace released a gorgeous portrait of the father and son duo standing outside their home as they prepared to set off for school on Thursday. George was the picture of cuteness, flashing his cheeky grin at the camera. The palace tweeted: "The Duke and Duchess are very pleased to share a photograph of The Duke and Prince George at Kensington Palace this morning. The image was taken shortly before Prince George left for his first day of school at Thomas's Battersea. TRH would like to thank everyone for all of the kind messages they have received as Prince George starts school."