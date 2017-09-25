Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make their first official appearance together By Clare Douglas

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first official appearance together as a couple at the Invictus Games on Monday. The pair arrived hand-in-hand to watch wheelchair tennis at Nathan Phillips Square. The Suits star looked stunning in skinny jeans, a white collared shirt and black sunglasses, while Harry looked laid-back in an Invictus Games polo shirt, blue chinos and shades.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games

The outing comes after weeks of speculation that the 33-year-old would ask Meghan to join him at the sports tournament. The actress's appearance by Harry’s side is another sign that the duo are headed for marriage. The pair were all smiles throughout the game, and at one point Harry was pictured leaning in to closely to talk to Meghan.

The couple looked a picture of happiness as they sat watching the wheelchair tennis

On Sunday, the duo were photographed together at the Invictus Games opening ceremony. The actress was seated in a section away from Harry, who was seated next to America's First Lady Melania Trump and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

While the pair have kept a low profile since their romance blossomed last summer, they have been snapped together on several occasions. First, at a wedding in Jamaica and then again at the Audi Polo Challenge in May, where they stole a kiss following Harry's charity match. Cameras also captured the pair leaving romantic dinner at Soho House in London and arriving in Africa for a three-week holiday. Earlier in the month, Meghan revealed that the pair were: "Two people who are really happy and in love."

The pair arrived hand-in-hand to watch the game

Harry, 33, is in Canada to attend the Paralympic-style sporting event, the Invictus Games, in his role as patron of the Invictus Games Foundation. This is the third year that the Prince has launched the Invictus Games. Some 550 competitors from 17 nations are taking part in 12 adaptive sports, with this year's focus on family and friends and recognising the vital support they bring to competitors on their recovery journey.