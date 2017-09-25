Meghan Markle makes graceful royal debut: 'She is beautiful and down to earth' By Patricia Treble

While the appearance of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in public together for the first time caused an online frenzy, those in the crowd at the semi-final wheelchair tennis match were equally surprised and delighted. Meghan looked a bit nervous at the beginning – no doubt because a dozen photographers were snapping pictures from around 12 m away – but quickly settled into the match with her prince by her side.

"Every time she and Harry spoke, we could hear 'click, click, click' of the cameras" reported Dee O’Connor, a New Zealand team official who sat near Meghan and Harry. "She is just stunning," she said after the match, "Beautiful and down-to-earth."

GALLERY: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first public appearance - all the pictures!

The couple were dressed in laid-back outfits for their first official appearance

Harry and his actress girlfriend seemed absorbed by the close match, which saw New Zealand defeat Australia 6-3 to advance to the final. As the players changed ends after each game, Harry and Meghan chatted with fans seated near them. The discussions were largely about the match, those around them said. After the game, Meghan accomplished another royal duty: shaking hands and chatting with the Australians and New Zealanders.