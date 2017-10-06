Kate's former private secretary Rebecca Deacon to be honoured at investiture Rebecca Priestley, née Deacon, worked for the Duchess of Cambridge for five years

The Duchess of Cambridge's former private secretary Rebecca Priestley, née Deacon is to be honoured next week, most likely by the Queen. Rebecca will be given the Royal Victoria Order at a Buckingham Palace investiture ceremony on Wednesday 11 October. The honour is given to people who have served Her Majesty or the monarchy personally.

Rebecca was a member of the royal household for ten years. She started working specifically as Kate's right-hand woman in 2012, one year after the Duchess married Prince William. Often seen by Kate's side at events, Rebecca's duties included organising official programmes and engagements and ensuring Kate was briefed on who she was meeting.

She stepped down from her role in summer 2017, just a few months after she married fiancé Adam Priestley in the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace. Kensington Palace said Rebecca was pursuing other avenues, and that the royals were "incredibly grateful" for all her hard work and support. Rebecca has travelled all over the world with Prince William and Kate, joining them on tours to Australia, New Zealand and Canada. Prior to this, she worked for Prince Harry's charity Sentebale.

Her new replacement Catherine Quinn took over in October. Catherine's first task will be preparing the Duchess for her next scheduled engagement on Tuesday 10 October, when Kate, Prince Harry and Prince William host a reception at Buckingham Palace for World Mental Health Day. Catherine worked as the chief operating officer and associate dean for administration at the University of Oxford's Saïd Business School. She has an MBA from the business school, as well as degrees from US and UK universities.

Rebecca Deacon: the woman behind the Duchess

Catherine has previously held leadership positions at Middle Temple, where she was chief executive, and the Wellcome Trust, where she was head of grants management. She is also a member of the Boards of the Charity Commission for England and Wales, the Met Office, and the Royal British Legion.