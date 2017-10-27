Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden has 18 royal godchildren! The Swedish royal also has two children of her own with Prince Daniel

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, Duchess of Västergötland, can also lay claim to another title – that of 'godmother of Europe'. The much-loved princess is certainly a popular choice when it comes to godparent duties; to date she has 18 godchildren! Victoria, 40, now has a godchild in nearly every European country, including three future Kings and Queens.

Her charges include Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece, Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway, Prince Christian of Denmark, Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands, Princess Eléonore of Belgium, her nephew Prince Alexander of Sweden, son of her brother Prince Carl Philip and his wife Princess Sofia, and her niece Princess Leonore of Sweden, Princess Madeleine's eldest child.

Princess Victoria is the godmother to Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands

Victoria is herself a mother to two children with her husband, Prince Daniel. The couple, who were married in June 2010, are the proud parents to five-year-old Princess Estelle and her younger brother, Prince Oscar, who celebrated his first birthday in March. They too have an impressive selection of godparents.

Princess Estelle's godfathers include Prince Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, Crown Prince Haakon of Norway and her maternal uncle, Prince Carl Philip of Sweden. Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and Daniel's sister Anna Westling Söderström are her godmothers.

Princess Victoria is also the godmother to her niece, Princess Leonore of Sweden

Prince Oscar – who is third-in-line to the Swedish throne after his mother and sister – counts Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, and Victoria's sister Princess Madeleine as his godmothers. Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, his mother's cousin Oscar Magnuson and his father's cousin Hans Astrom are the little boy's godfathers.