Zoella gives fans another peek inside her new home The YouTube star moved into the house in Brighton in June

It appears Zoella and Alfie Deyes are settling in well to their new home. The vlogger gave fans a glimpse inside their newly decorated living room on Thursday, prompting many to comment that it is "#homegoals".

STORY: Zoella takes fans on a tour of her new home

The spacious and pristinely tidy lounge has high ceilings and neutral white walls, with wooden flooring and a large rug at the centre. A plush blue sofa and table are placed in the middle of the room, while artwork, plants and colourful cushions add the perfect finishing touches.

A little home snippet! I've actually spent the whole morning cleaning & tidying the house in 29 degrees celcius heat in my Christmas pj bottoms & work out bra 😂 A post shared by Zoella (@zoella) on Jul 6, 2017 at 6:53am PDT

Zoella shared a photo from inside her new living room

"A little home snippet! I've actually spent the whole morning cleaning & tidying the house in 29 degrees Celsius heat in my Christmas pj bottoms & work out bra," Zoe captioned the post, which soon clocked up over 360,000 likes and hundreds of comments from fans. "You have such great design aesthetic," one commented, while another added: "Gosh Zoe you are incredibly lucky to have a home like that."

RELATED: See more celebrity homes here

Zoe moved into her new house with boyfriend Alfie in June, and the couple wasted no time in excitedly showing off the lavish property on their YouTube channels. Speaking in her video, Zoe said: "I've just said to Alfie this hasn't fully sunk in yet. This is our first day moving stuff into the house. We've been packing since February. We decided to do it ourselves – don't do that. It takes so long it consumes your life. We've still been trying to do other things and pack but it's been very difficult – that is why there's been a lull in the old vlogs."

☀️☀️☀️ A post shared by Zoella (@zoella) on Jun 18, 2017 at 3:30am PDT

The vlogger moved into her new home in June

The 27-year-old also said that it was one of the happiest days of her life, explaining to her 11 million YouTube followers: "My environment and my home is probably one of the most important things to me. I was saying to Alfie on the way here that I don't think I've ever felt this happy in my entire life. I feel like the luckiest person in the world."

Keep up to date with the latest travel features here.