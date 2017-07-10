Zoella showcases her office in new home tour The vlogger moved into her incredible house in June

Zoella has continued to showcase her new home with fans, showing them inside her new office in an Instagram photo at the weekend. The vlogger said that the room, where she will likely be filming many of her YouTube videos, is a work in progress as she still needs to add a few finishing touches.

The photo shows one side of the spacious office, which has a wooden cabinet topped with a vintage record player, photo frames and a copper retro-style telephone. The 27-year-old has covered much of the wooden floor with a modern geometric print rug and added a large plant and cactus to bring a touch of greenery to the room.

"Another little home snippet but up in my office this time! A touch of mid-century in this room with lots of plants. Still need to find nice photos to go in the frames. I have so many I want to print but never do!! Definitely something I need to start doing more as once I've taken them I tend not to look at them again. Anyone else guilty of this? What do you use to print your favourite photos?"

Zoella showcased her stylish new office

"Another little home snippet but up in my office this time! A touch of mid-century in this room with lots of plants. Still need to find nice photos to go in the frames. I have so many I want to print but never do!!" Zoe wrote. "Definitely something I need to start doing more as once I've taken them I tend not to look at them again. Anyone else guilty of this? What do you use to print your favourite photos?"

Yet again, the YouTube star impressed followers with her interior design skills, with one even requesting: "Can you please come decorate my room?!?" Others requested details of where she had bought her furnishings, coveting everything from her rug to her cabinet.

A little home snippet! I've actually spent the whole morning cleaning & tidying the house in 29 degrees celcius heat in my Christmas pj bottoms & work out bra 😂

The vlogger moved into her new home in June

Zoe moved into her new home with boyfriend Alfie Deyes in June, and has continued to show off the progress she has been making since relocating into their dream home. Earlier in July she unveiled her newly-decorated living room, while other photos have showcased the couple's huge garden – complete with adult-sized paddling pool – and kitchen.

Speaking in her video when she first moved into the home, Zoe said: "My environment and my home is probably one of the most important things to me. I was saying to Alfie on the way here that I don't think I've ever felt this happy in my entire life. I feel like the luckiest person in the world."