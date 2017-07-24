Giovanna Fletcher gives us home envy as she unveils her new library The author has been redecorating her home over the past few months

Giovanna Fletcher and her husband Tom are both successful authors, so it's only fitting that they have a home library to display all of their favourite books and get inspiration for their next projects. The HELLO! Online blogger unveiled their newly-decorated room on Instagram over the weekend, admitting she was showing the side of the room she was "proud of".

The room is decorated in a rich green and gold colour scheme, with a Farrow and Ball wallpaper, plush yellow velvet sofa from Sofa.com and round coffee table. Positioned in front of the window with plenty of natural light, it looks like the perfect spot to snuggle up with a good book.

Giovanna Fletcher proudly showed off her new home library

"Our creative snug/ library is now complete – aside from some shelves that I'm painting gold. Here's the side of the room I'm proud of!" Giovanna captioned the post, adding details of where she and Tom bought their furnishings. "Doing the house up has made me realise I had NO idea where to buy bits from or even start looking, so I will give details of bits we found to help anyone else looking!!! It's a daunting task but lots of fun when it comes together!! Xxx"

Giovanna and Tom have been working on redecorating their home over the past few months and have shared several photos of their hard work on Instagram, including Tom's seriously impressive music room - which appears to be popular with their son Buzz. Posting a photo of the three-year-old sat at the piano and singing into a microphone, Giovanna wrote: "Buzz has taken over Tom's music room to do a spot of recording."

Buzz has taken over Tom's music room to do a spot of recording.

Tom Fletcher has an impressive music room in their home

The room has all of the McFly star's essentials for recording music, with a number of guitars mounted on the walls. Meanwhile Giovanna also has a room of her own – her "revamped office", which has a large desk area with two shelves above that are filled with family photos, quotes and prints.

First day working in my revamped office, but Buddy seems to think it's his spot. I mean, if he wants to write the next book for me, I'd be game. Although I'm not sure what my editor would say about it.

The author has her own home office

The mum-of-two has been hard at work completing her new novel, Some Kind of Wonderful, in the office, and recently revealed that it will be published on 16 November. "I'm so excited to be back in the world of fiction and thrilled that it'll be my first piece of fiction published in hardback," she wrote. "Hurrah Hurrah!!!"

