Myleene Klass continues her summer holidays in the Isle of Wight The radio presenter is enjoying a break with her two daughters

Myleene Klass is making the most of her time off over the summer holidays with daughters Ava and Hero. Just days after returning from their family holiday in Portgual, the trio have now travelled down to the Isle of Wight for another relaxing break.

The proud mum has shared a couple of photos from their trip on social media, including a snap of nine-year-old Ava suspended in the air as she climbed the masts on a boat. "Ava scaling new heights #isleofwight," she captioned the post.

Ava scaling new heights. #isleofwight ⛵️😍 A post shared by myleeneklass (@myleeneklass) on Aug 6, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

Myleene Klass is in the Isle of Wight with her daughters

Another photo showed Myleene sat looking out to sea with her two daughters sat alongside her. "Squad goals," was the sweet caption she added.

Myleene has just returned from a sun-soaked week away in Portugal, where she appears to have spent lots of time playing in the pool and at the beach with her daughters. One sweet black-and-white snap showed Myleene standing next to a swimming pool cradling one of her daughters who was dressed in a mermaid-style tail and swimming costume. The radio presenter looked stylish in a black cover-up dress, sun hat and sunglasses as she planted a kiss on her daughter's head, captioning the photo: "My little mermaid".

Squad goals. #isleofwight ⛵️ A post shared by myleeneklass (@myleeneklass) on Aug 8, 2017 at 1:40pm PDT

The trio have recently returned from Portugal

The 39-year-old also took the opportunity to showcase a number of designs from her Littlewoods swimwear line, and her enviably toned physique, in a number of other holiday photos. In one snap the Smooth FM presenter wore a white bikini with gold chain straps, while in another she modelled a plunging monochrome swimsuit that is currently available at the retailer for £45. "Suits you!" she wrote. Unsurprisingly the images were met with a positive reaction from Myleene's fans, many of whom commented to say she was "body goals" and "looking good".

