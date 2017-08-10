Cara Delevingne celebrating 25th birthday at luxury Mexican resort: see photos There is no expense spared on the trip

Cara Delevingne is set to celebrate her birthday in style after taking a group of her closest friends on holiday to a luxury resort in Mexico. The Valerian star, who turns 25 on Saturday, is reported to have spent £100,000 flying the group to the five-star wellness retreat Chablé.

The star-studded group includes actress Jaime Winstone, Mark Ronson's estranged wife Josephine de la Baume and models Adwoa Aboah and Mary Charteris, to name just a few. And the group certainly appear to be enjoying their holiday judging by the photos posted on social media.

Speechless A post shared by Mary Charteris/Furze (@marycharteris) on Aug 6, 2017 at 6:35pm PDT

Cara Delevingne is celebrating her 25th birthday in Mexico with friends

While Cara has yet to share any photos from her birthday trip, her friends have been keeping their followers up to date with their exploits, including a glimpse at the group all lying side by side in a swimming pool. "Speechless," Mary Charteris captioned the photo.

The group also travelled down to Holbox, an island just north of Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula, where they spent time on the beautiful beaches. They wore matching T-shirts from Homage Tees in honour of the birthday girl especially for the occasion, all emblazoned with a collage of photos of the model.

Going down a storm with the ladies!!!Massive big ups to @homageteesuk for creating this sick ass t-shirt for me. Paying homage to my one of a kind bestie @caradelevingne A post shared by Adwoa Aboah (@adwoaaboah) on Aug 8, 2017 at 2:59pm PDT

The group wore special T-shirts in honour of the occasion

Cara has chosen a beautiful destination for their stay; the Chablé resort is located 25 minutes from the historic city of Mérida, and has 38 casitas and two huge villas located within lush, tropical gardens. Activities on offer include yoga, cycling and swimming, while they will also be able to enjoy relaxing in the spa or sampling the award-winning cuisine on offer – not to mention the tequila! Chablé says it is home to "one of the most impressive collections of craft tequilas in Mexico", something we're sure Cara and her friends will be keen to try out during their stay.

Prices for a casita at the resort start at $2,184 (around £1,682) per night, rising to $14,490 (around £11,165) for the Royal Villa, where Cara and her friends are believed to be staying. The extravagant villa spans 10,000 square feet with three bedrooms and three bathrooms, an outdoor swimming pool and Jacuzzi, private bar, butler kitchen, spa suite and private gym.

