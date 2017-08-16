Donald Trump is selling his Caribbean mansion for £13million – get all the details The US President bought the property in 2013

He described it as "one of the greatest mansions in the world" when he bought it in 2013, but that hasn't stopped Donald Trump from listing his luxurious Caribbean mansion for sale. The US President originally put the property on the market for $28million (£21.7million) in May, but has been forced to cut $11m (£8.5million) off the asking price of the estate after it was deemed "overpriced".

Now available for $16.9million (£13million), the lavish beachfront estate is located on the Caribbean island of St. Martin, and has nine bedrooms, two swimming pools and tennis courts all set across a sprawling 4.8 acre estate.

Donald Trump's Caribbean estate is up for sale

The estate, called Le Chateau des Palmiers, is not occupied by Donald Trump or his family and has been rented out as a holiday home for between £4,500 and £15,000 per night. For that price up to 20 guests would be able to stay at the chateau, which is split across a five-bedroom ocean-side villa and a smaller four bedroom garden villa. There is also a two bedroom manager's area that is fully-equipped with its own kitchen, living room and office. Other facilities include a huge outdoor swimming pool that overlooks the beach, an air-conditioned gym and outdoor bar.

The sale of the estate comes just a week after Donald's childhood home was made available to rent on Airbnb. The US President lived at the house, which was built by his father Fred, from when he was born until the age of four, and little has changed in the property some 67 years later.

The US President bought the property in 2013

Located in the neighbourhood of Jamaica Estates in Queens, New York, the five-bedroom home can sleep up to 16 guests, making its listing price of £575 per night on Airbnb incredibly affordable.

However you would have to be a Trump supporter to want to stay there; the current owner has paid tribute to the President by putting framed portraits of Donald up on the walls around the house, while a life-size cardboard cut-out of the 71-year-old can be found in the living room. "He is a great companion for watching Fox News late into the night…" the owner jokes in the listing.

