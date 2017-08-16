Kirstie Allsopp enjoys a trip to New York with her sons The Location, Location, Location star spent quality time with her boys in the Big Apple

Kirstie Allsopp looks like she is having a wonderful summer – and has treated her sons to a trip to New York! The doting mum, who is usually quite private when it comes to posting photos of her children, gave fans a rare glimpse into her happy family life on Tuesday, to recommend a restaurant that they had enjoyed eating at. The Location, Location, Location star uploaded a photo of her with sons Bay and Oscar, who were pictured standing in front of Belgium-British bistro, Oscar's Place. The restaurant had been a hit with Kirstie and her family, and she revealed that after stumbling across it earlier in the week, they had decided to go back for seconds.

STORY: Kirstie Allsopp shares hilarious photo of son - and fellow mums can relate!

Kirstie Allsopp and her sons look like they are having fun in NYC

Captioning the photo, Kirstie explained: "If you're lucky enough to be in New York head to Oscar's Place, it's run by Neil who came here in '83 from Buckinghamshire and says he's a lifer, we stumbled across it yesterday and came back again for breakfast this morning. charming place, perfect location & delicious food." She then added: "Excuse misty photo, not some clever app, the lovely lady who offered to take a pic didn't mention layer of sun cream on lense. #nyc."

Kirstie shares her sons with long-term partner, Ben Anderson

The photo went down a treat with Kirstie's fans, as did the restaurant recommendation. Many took to the comments section to thank Kirstie for her top tip. "Ohh we will be in NYC next week! Thanks for the tip! Any others gratefully received," one wrote. Another added: "Ohh noted! Heading to NY in October for the first time. 60th birthday celebrations." Others were quick to observe just how alike Kirstie and her sons are. "Wow your boys are definitely mini yous," a third added.

The TV star, 45, also has two teenage stepchildren, Hal and Orion, who she shares with her long-term partner, property developer Ben Anderson. Kirstie and Ben have been together for more than 12 years, and reside in Notting Hill with their children.