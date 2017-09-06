Lucy Mecklenburgh opens up about 'amazing' trip to Lake Como with Ryan Thomas The new couple travelled to Italy for a wedding

Lucy Mecklenburgh has opened up to HELLO! about her recent trip to Lake Como, Italy, with her soap star boyfriend Ryan Thomas. The couple, who have been dating for several months, travelled to George Clooney's favourite destination to attend the three-day wedding of a close friend.

Speaking about the whirlwind trip, Lucy said: "We went to Lake Como and it was an amazing three days for a wedding. It was my first time and I will definitely be going back."

With my favourite 💛 A post shared by Lucy Mecklenburgh (@lucymeck1) on Sep 1, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT

The star, who has shared pictures from her Italian break with her 1.2 million Instagram followers, has been jet setting around Europe during the summer, but the gorgeous brunette reveals she has no plans to stop.

"I would like to go back and see more of Milan because you land and you don't really get to visit it."

#kamanieverafter 💙💛💚 A post shared by Lucy Mecklenburgh (@lucymeck1) on Sep 1, 2017 at 11:23am PDT

Her favourite destination so far has been the stunning and sunny country of Greece. "I will definitely be adding another trip to Greece, I fell in love with Mykonos this year. I’ve never been anywhere so amazing in my life, I can’t wait to go back."

Lucy, who attended the Sure Black + White Edit, a fashion-pop up in Soho, London, also revealed her must-have summer fashion items.

"You have to have a black leather jacket, a black jumpsuit and a little black dress."

As for make-up, Lucy, 26, keeps it simple. "Lip liner is definitely my thing, nude lips. I don't really wear make-up during the week, usually gym kit, scruffy bun and that’s kind of how I am all week."