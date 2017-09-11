See Eva Longoria's holiday album from her relaxing Greek getaway The actress shared a number of photos from her break

Eva Longoria has just returned from a sun-soaked holiday around the Greek Islands with husband Jose Baston, and she certainly appears to have enjoyed their time away. The Desperate Housewives actress shared a number of photos and videos from her trip to both Santorini and Mykonos on social media, and hinted that she was already planning to return as the holiday came to an end on Sunday.

Sharing a photo of the sunset at Mykonos at the weekend, Eva wrote: "Thanks to the beautiful country of Greece for an amazing sunset every night of our vacation! Until next time!" It's easy to see why Eva had enjoyed the trip so much; her photos show that it was a truly relaxing break filled with "lazy shopping", games and boat trips around the Greek Islands.

Eva Longoria has been on holiday in Mykonos and Santorini

One of the toughest decisions the star had to make during the holiday was choosing between a cold glass of rosé or white wine while relaxing on the beach. Posting a photo of two glasses side by side, Eva asked her fans: "Decisions, decisions?? #RoséAllDay #WhiteWineNight."

Eva and Jose also enjoyed playing card games together, with the 42-year-old saying that "nothing beats cards and backgammon on vacation!" The couple took the opportunity to cruise around the Aegean Sea on a boat, with one Boomerang video showing a windswept Eva looking in high spirits while they were sailing. "Crazy Hair Don't Care!" she captioned the post.

Crazy Hair Don't Care! #Vacation A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on Sep 3, 2017 at 4:26am PDT

"Crazy hair, don't care!" Eva captioned this clip

The actress was also impressed by the "amazing" sunsets she witness on both islands, and posted a snap of the "Santorini sunsets" on social media. However while it was a relaxing and peaceful break for Eva, her mind was still on events that were happening back at home when Hurricane Irma hit the United States and Mexico was struck by an earthquake. "My heart goes out to all those in the beautiful country of Mexico that was devastated by an earthquake today," Eva wrote. "Stay Strong Mexico!"

