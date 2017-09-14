Ariana Grande cuddles koalas and meerkats at the zoo as her Australian tour comes to an end The One Last Time singer has just a few dates left of her Dangerous Woman world tour

Ariana Grande took some time out from her busy tour schedule to enjoy a day out in Queensland, Australia earlier this week. The One Last Time singer paid a visit to Australia Zoo on Monday, where she met Bindi Irwin, whose parents Terri and Steve Irwin ran the wildlife conservation facility together.

During her day out Ariana had the chance to cuddle koalas and hold a meerkat, and shared some photos and videos from the trip with her 113 million Instagram followers. "My arm is sore from koala holding," she tweeted afterwards.

Ariana Grande shared a video from her day at the zoo

Bindi also shared a photo of the pair posing together with animal ear and glasses filters, writing: "Thank you beautiful @ArianaGrande for visiting today. Our koalas already miss you. Love and Light Always x".

Ariana was in the city for the Australian leg of her Dangerous Woman tour, which came to an end in Brisbane on Tuesday. The singer tweeted afterwards: "Brisbane, I love youuuuu so much. Australia has been so amazing, I'm so grateful. I'll miss you."

Ariana met Bindi Irwin at the Australia Zoo

The 24-year-old only has three shows left of her world tour, which was suspended in May following the terrorist attack at her concert at Manchester Arena. The horrendous attack saw 22 people lose their lives, while a further 59 people were injured.

Ariana resumed her world tour in Paris in June after hosting her One Love Manchester benefit concert to raise money for the victims of the atrocity and their families. The singer said she was "thinking of our angels every step of the way" and later thanked her fans for their "overwhelming love and support" at her subsequent shows.

Ariana hosted her One Love Manchester concert in June

In July, Ariana was named the first ever honorary citizen of Manchester in recognition to her response to the terrorist attack, with the singer saying she was "moved" by the honour. "I don't know what to say. Words don't suffice. I'm moved and honoured. My heart is very much still there. I love you. Thank you."

