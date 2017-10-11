Reese Witherspoon shares her home styling secrets The Draper James founder uses social media for inspiration

Reese Witherspoon may be a Hollywood star-turned-lifestyle guru, but when it comes to decorating her home, she's just like us. The Home Again star, who has launched a collaboration between her brand Draper James and US homeware store Crate & Barrell, said she turns to Instagram for design inspiration.

"I love Instagram for design tips. I follow a lot of designers and I think it's a great way to feel inspired," Reese told Architectural Digest. "I love tablescapes, and the way you can see how people put things together is really fun for me. It's just sort of a passion of mine, and I love to communicate with people and share ideas. I find artists through Instagram who I direct message and I say, 'Hey, I love your work. Can I buy a piece for my office?'"

Reese Witherspoon shared her home styling secrets

The mum-of-three also likes to give a nod to her Southern roots in her home, and said she loves entertaining. "I grew up a Southern woman. We'd have people over every Sunday night, whether it was family dinner or having a party. We just love holidays and entertaining," Reese said, explaining that her must-have homeware items include china, barware and a mix of high-low pieces.

"I think it's really great to have your beautiful, classic china that came from your grandmother – that's what mine is – but mixing it with modern glassware, or infusing it with new things. It just turns everything around. It makes it a little more contemporary."

The Draper James founder said she loves entertaining

It was Reese's love of all things homeware that led her to launch her Draper James collection in 2015, which features kitsch home accessories and gifts along with clothing and handbags that all pay homage to her heritage. And now she has been announced as a brand ambassador for Crate & Barrel fans will be able to try Reese's home styling secrets for themselves; the two brands have co-designed collections for spring and summer 2018, with prices starting from as little as £22 and shipping available to the UK.

