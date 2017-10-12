Pippa Middleton's in-laws are renovating Eden Rock hotel after Hurricane Irma damage The luxury hotel was badly damaged by Hurricane Irma in September

Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews may have to put any plans of a New Year holiday in the Caribbean on hold, as his family's hotel, Eden Rock - St Barths, has been forced to close until summer 2018. The exclusive resort, which is owned by James' parents Jane and David Matthews, was badly damaged by Hurricane Irma at the beginning of September.

It has been confirmed that the hotel will reopen in summer 2018 following an extensive rebuilding and renovation programme, which aims to strengthen and improve the existing structures against future natural disasters.

Eden Rock is set to reopen in summer 2018 after renovation work

Fabrice Moizan, General Manager of Eden Rock - St Barths commented: "Our team is working like heroes restoring our beloved rock and beach. Incredible solidarity has been driving the island during the past few weeks and services have now been restored. We are working flat-out at making our Eden Rock shine again and look forward to welcoming guests in summer 2018."

The five-star hotel was struck by the category five Hurricane Irma in early September, with photos taken at the time showing the hotel and surrounding beach submerged under water, with debris strewn around the property. But locals, loyal hotel guests and visitors have been helping to restore the island, with the aim that many of the island's popular restaurants will reopen by mid-November.

The hotel is owned by Pippa Middleton's in-laws, Jane and David Matthews

While the main Eden Rock hotel will not re-open until 2018, there will be accommodation available via Eden Rock Villa Rental, a scheme that offers private rental of exclusive properties on St Barths, each with their own personal butler, dedicated chef and around-the-clock concierge.

Eden Rock, which has been dubbed one of the top 100 hotels in the world, counts a number of celebrities among its regular visitors. Tom Hanks and Jennifer Lopez are known to have stayed there, along with the Middleton family, who holidayed there in 2015.

