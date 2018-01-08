Gwyneth Paltrow confirms engagement to Brad Falchuk: 'We feel incredibly lucky' The Hollywood couple have been dating since 2014

Congratulations to Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk! The Hollywood stars have officially confirmed their engagement. The couple, who have been dating since 2014, announced the happy news in the newest edition of Goop magazine, with Good Morning America releasing their joint statement: "We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship."

Gwyneth Paltrow has confirmed she is engaged to boyfriend Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth, 45, and American Horror Story creator Brad, 46, went public with their romance back in April 2015 at Robert Downey Jr.'s 50th birthday bash. But in March last year, the actress made their romance Instagram-official by sharing a sweet picture of the pair whilst wishing her partner a happy birthday. She simply captioned the snap, "Happy birthday, handsome." The award-winning star has previously enjoyed a string of very high-profile romances, with the likes of Brad Pitt, Ben Affleck and her ex-husband Chris Martin, with whom she shares two children.

STORY: Brad Falchuk opens up about 'awsome' girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow

Rumours of an engagement first swirled in November, with Us Weekly claiming that the pair have been engaged for a year. "They both knew it would happen, but it wasn't a big thing to them because they were both in long marriages before. There wasn't a rush," a source told the publication. The mother-of-two met Brad on the set of Glee, shortly after her "conscious uncoupling" from Coldplay musician Chris in 2014. Gwyneth has previously discussed her friendship with ex Chris, admitting that she is proud of their relationship as co-parents. "As anybody who has been divorced knows, you have to put a lot aside to maintain the family and the practicalities of what that might mean and sometimes that’s quite tough on a personal level," the Hollywood star told Page Six, adding, "It's a commitment I make every day to my children and their father even though we're not in a romantic relationship."