Jeremy Kyle to marry for the third time! The TV star is said to be engaged to former nanny Vicky Burton

Congratulations to Jeremy Kyle, who is reportedly engaged to his girlfriend Vicky Burton after a whirlwind romance. According to the Sun, the TV star, 52, popped the question during a holiday on the Grenadines Islands in the Caribbean last weekend. HELLO! Online has reached out to Jeremy's representatives for comment. Jeremy and 36-year-old Vicky went public with their romance a little over a year ago – although they have known each other for more than a decade. Vicky originally worked as a nanny to Jeremy's three children with his ex-wife Carla Germaine: Alice, Ava and Henry. Jeremy and Carla announced the end of their 13-year marriage in September 2015, and some 15 months later, the star confirmed his new romance with Vicky.

Jeremy Kyle is said to have proposed to Vicky Burton during a holiday in the Caribbean last week

Speaking briefly about their relationship on Loose Women last February, Jeremy confirmed: "It's a new relationship, a new chapter. I'm very happy, thank you very much. Let's move on with our lives."

Jeremy and Carla were granted a divorce in February 2016, with former model Carla citing "unreasonable behaviour". They married in 2002 after meeting when Carla entered a competition to marry a total stranger on a Birmingham radio station where Jeremy was a DJ. While she won the contest, and was due to marry selected groom Greg Cordell, it wasn’t long before the relationship ended and she began dating Jeremy.

The TV star shares three children with his ex-wife Carla Germaine

Carla was Jeremy's second wife; his first marriage to Kirsty Rowley ended in 1990 after one year, and the pair share a daughter together, Harriet.

