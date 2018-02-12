Spencer Matthews admits making mistake during proposal to Vogue Williams Spencer Matthews forgot one very important thing about proposing - give the girl the ring!

Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams are engaged to be married, but the former Made in Chelsea star revealed that his proposal didn't go as smoothly as he would have liked! Chatting to the Mail on Sunday, Spencer explained: "I asked Vogue to be my wife then closed the box and stood up, forgetting to put the ring on her finger." The couple announced their exciting news after enjoying the Disney musical The Lion King in London's West End. Speaking about his decision to propose during the romantic evening, Spencer said: "I've known Vogue was 'the One' for a long time. We're very happy and in love. She's my best friend and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with her."

Spencer proposed to Vogue in early February

He continued: "The engagement had to be special, and as our first trip away together was to Disneyland Paris, it felt like the perfect fit. The Lion King is also one of the greatest stories of all time, so I figured that having just had a romantic evening watching it, she'd probably say yes!" Vogue later shared a snap of her stunning diamond engagement ring on Instagram, writing: "I can't stop staring... @spencermatthews you've found your calling in life, I want you designing all of my jewellery from now on."

RELATED: Spencer and Vogue enjoy romantic mini-break

Vogue shared a snap of her gorgeous ring on Instagram

Speaking about designing the ring alongside his own social media photo, Spencer added: "My friend Neil @duttsonrocks and I really enjoyed the journey of making this beautiful ring for my fiancée @voguewilliams... I loved designing it and believe it suits her perfectly... The countless trips to the workshop in Hatton Garden became worth it the moment she said yes!!!" He also shared a gorgeous photo of Vogue posing with the ring, simply writing: "SHE SAID YES."