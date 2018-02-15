Downton Abbey star announces engagement - find out who here! This couple shared their exciting news on Valentine's Day

Huge congratulations to Allen Leech! The Downton Abbey star has announced his engagement to girlfriend Jessica Blair Herman. Taking to his Instagram on Valentine's Day, the 36-year-old actor - who played Tom Branson in the hit ITV period drama - posted a gushing post as he told his fans that he is set to tie the knot with the American actress, who has starred in US shows including Modern Family and American Crime Story.

"Happy Valentine's Day @jessicablairherman First one as a fiancé," he wrote in the caption. "Thank you for saying yes and for making me the happiest. (And no I didn't do it today. It's been a while.) xx." Fresh Off the Boat star Jessica also paid tribute to her Irish beau, saying: "The day you proposed was one of the best days but every day with you is my favorite. I love you! Happy Valentine’s Day @therealleech!" The couple started dating in 2016, following Allen's split from Sky Sports presenter Charlie Webster.

Fans immediately rushed to post congratulatory messages, with one writing: "Congratulations to you both! Such a beautiful couple!" Another said: "Omg I had no idea you were dating! How neat. Congrats!" A third post read: "Mazel tov! Lucky she's got someone to drive her around." A fourth follower added: "Well CONGRATULATIONS Mr. Leech!!!! Very happy for you. That smile tells it all!"

After Allen's relationship with Charlie ended in 2015, the news anchor revealed that there was "no hard feelings between the pair". She told The Mirror: "We had an amazing time. There is no bad feeling at all. We are both very career minded. Downton Abbey has just finished and he is going to go on to a huge career. And my career is really exciting. It was the wrong time for either of us to be in a long-term relationship."

