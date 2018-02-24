Emily Ratajkowski marries Sebastian Bear-McClard in surprise New York ceremony The star shared snaps of her wedding day on social media

Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski surprised her fans on Friday when she announced her marriage to film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard. The 26-year-old star posted the exciting news on her Instagram page, showing a photo of the newlyweds enjoying a cuddle. Emily captioned the snap with two wedding ring emojis and the letters: "NY", revealing the location of their nuptials. Multiple news outlets report the pair got hitched at New York City Hall. Emily and Sebastian are believed to have been together for just two months, following her split from her partner of four years, Jeff Magid.

On her Instagram Stories, the beautiful bride shared more pictures from her wedding day. Dressed in a fashionable mustard-yellow trouser suit by high street store Zara, with a stylish black hat and veil and holding an extremely cute Pug dog, Emily wrote: "I have a surprise" and in the following snap revealed, "Got married today." Her fans were overjoyed at the news with many offering their congratulations. Emily's simple gold wedding band can just be seen in the photos.

Sebastian is known for his work as a producer and actor, having worked on movies Good Time, Broken Flowers and Heaven Knows What. Emily has also recently tried her hand acting, appearing in thriller Gone Girl opposite Ben Affleck and We Are Your Friends with Zac Efron. She has previously spoken about the move from modelling to acting. Speaking to Fashionista she said: "Definitely there's a lot of pigeon-holing with actresses that goes on in general. I think coming from the modelling world that's only more so true for me."

She continued: "There's, of course, always stereotypes that surround models. And I think Hollywood is used to having a one-liner on many actresses, 'Oh she's really good at a comedy or she’s really good for whatever'. Coming from modelling, and with so many images of us being really super glammed up, I think that impacts the way that people want to cast us. It just takes a matter of time and proving yourself."