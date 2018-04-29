Caroline Flack announces surprise engagement to boyfriend of two months - see the ring The star has been dating Andrew Brady since February

Love Island's Caroline Flack is engaged! The presenter, 38, surprised her one millions fans on Saturday night by sharing a picture of her and boyfriend Andrew Brady, 27, together whilst showing off a dazzling diamond ring on 'that' finger. The star confirmed the exciting news by captioning the photo: "He's put it on my finger and it won't come off... so I've said yes #chooselove".

Her followers expressed their shock at the whirlwind romance, but most sent in their congratulations with one saying: "Congratulations!!! I'm not sure why anyone would feel the need to pass negative comments or make judgements on someone else's life choices-I'm sure the people that make negative comments don't actually know either of you or your relationship (neither do I) but I thought social media wasn't to try to bring others down but to share happiness and positivity, show compassion and sensitivity. Wishing you lots of happiness in your future together."

Celebrity friends such as Emma Bunton, Strictly's Karen Clifton, Amanda Holden and Natalie Imbruglia also sent the presenter their love following the exciting announcement. The former Spice Girl commented: "Yay, sending lots of love.X". Natalie Imbruglia said: "OMG… congratulations to you two," followed by several love hearts emojis. Britain's Got Talent judge, Amanda Holden, wrote: "Omg. Wonderful news".

The couple, who became engaged last week and have now reportedly travelled to Santorini, Greece, to celebrate, met in February after Andrew, a former The Apprentice contestant, took part in Celebrity Big Brother.

The loved-up pair went Instagram official last month, but split soon after when Andrew was accused of getting close to another woman. But their relationship seemed to be back on track this month after Caroline was spotted showcasing an "AB" tattoo on her wrist.

