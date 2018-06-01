Helen Flanagan is engaged to long-term partner Scott Sinclair The couple are set to welcome their second child together this summer

A huge congratulations to Helen Flanagan, who is engaged to Scott Sinclair! The footballer popped the question during a family trip to Disneyland Paris on Thursday, and couldn't wait to share the happy news on social media.

Posting a photo of himself down on one knee with the iconic castle in the background, Scott simply wrote: "She said YES!" adding a ring emoji. The footballer appeared overjoyed as he held open a ring box in front of Helen, who was smiling and had one hand raised to her face in shock. Scott's post was soon met with congratulatory messages from friends and fans. Helen is yet to share the exciting news on her own social media channels.

Scott Sinclair proposed to Helen Flanagan at Disneyland Paris

Coronation Street star Helen has been dating Scott since 2009, and the pair welcomed their daughter Matilda together in 2015. Helen is currently heavily pregnant with their second child, and recently started her maternity leave from her role as Rosie Webster on the soap, but already revealed her plans to return to the show. "Rosie will be back," she captioned a post taken as she cleared her dressing room at the Coronation Street studios.

MORE: Helen Flanagan shares her weight loss secrets with throwback photo of post-baby body

During a recent appearance on Loose Women, Helen admitted that although they are excited to expand their family, her pregnancy came as a complete shock to them. Recalling the moment she discovered she was going to be a mum again, she said: "I knew I was pregnant. I remember doing the test and telling my mum. I waited until Scott was back in person to tell him. He was so happy. It was a surprise. I had just gone back to Coronation Street and I was really enjoying that."

The couple travelled to Paris with their daughter Matilda

Helen also admitted she is still trying to help Matilda understand that she is going to be a big sister. "I have said to Matilda that she's going to have a sibling but she doesn't get it," she said. "She just says, 'Mummy, kiss my tummy, baby in my tummy'."

MORE: See more romantic celebrity engagements here