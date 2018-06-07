Former EastEnders star Kara Tointon sparks engagement rumours with dazzling ring: see picture The former Strictly star is in a relationship with doctor Marius Jensen

Kara Tointon has sparked rumours that she is engaged to her boyfriend Marius Jensen. The former EastEnders star flashed a large sparkler on her left hand when she attended the premiere of The Happy Prince in London with her handsome partner. Clearly loved-up, the couple - who have been linked to each other since last year - looked picture perfect as they posed for pictures together ahead of the screening. Their appearance comes shortly after it was reported that they had got engaged.

Kara Tointon was seen flashing a huge ring this week

According to The Sun, the 34-year-old actress was recently quizzed about the ring, in which she simply replied: "I'm not saying anything - I cringe when I read about my love life." Kara, who has also appeared in Mr Selfridge and ITV's The Sound of Music Live, previously revealed that her boyfriend is a chiropractor, saying: "He's not an actor, he's a chiropractor. That’s sort of how we met..." The pair have since been spotted together on a number of occasions, including last year's Wimbledon.

Kara has been with boyfriend Marius Jensen since last year

Kara's most recent high-profile relationship was with former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev. Kara and Artem, who were together for four years, met on Strictly when they were paired up together and danced to victory. The couple confirmed their romance in January 2011 but split in 2014 because of the Russian dancer's visa issues, which kept them apart for months. "We are not together," Kara told the Telegraph. "We're fine, but we aren't a couple any more. The reason I haven't spoken about it is because I hate reading about myself in that way." Prior to that relationship, Kara had dated her EastEnders co-star, Joe Swash, for two years before splitting in 2010. They met while playing brother and sister Mickey and Dawn on the BBC1 soap.

