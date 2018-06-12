Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson engaged after just weeks of dating The couple made their relationship official just last month

Ariana Grande is heading toward Honeymoon Avenue! The 24-year-old songstress and her boyfriend Pete Davidson are reportedly engaged. "It's a recent engagement," a source told People magazine. "They're just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time. They both started talking about it this past weekend. It's nothing they've been hiding." On Friday, Ariana and Pete kept the romance alive during Kanye West and Kid Cudi's Kids See Ghosts listening party. The pair were spotted getting cozy and close by the bonfire.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are engaged Photo: Instagram/@petedavidson

"I am but a Pete Davidson update acc stay tuned for more (pete follows/comments sumtimes)," Ariana wrote on her Instagram with a picture of the pair from the event. The No Tears Left to Cry singer and the Saturday Night Live star's engagement comes after the pair made their love social media official with a Harry Potter-themed photo on Instagram on 30 May. "The chamber of secrets has been opened," Pete, 24, captioned the image of them wearing matching Harry Potter robes.

The pair confirmed their relationship in May Photo: Instagram/@arianagrande

The following day, the Dangerous Woman singer shared another loved-up photo of her and Pete, next to the caption, "I thought you into my life. Woah! Look at my mind." Prior to their engagement, Ariana dated rapper Mac Miller for two years, while Pete was in an on-again, off-again relationship with actress Cazzie David.