It seems Ariana Grande might have been flaunting her engagement ring days before news of her and Pete Davidson's surprise engagement was revealed. The No More Tears To Cry singer hit the stage at Wango Tango earlier this month in Los Angeles wearing an impressive pear-shaped diamond ring on her left hand. The 24-year-old wore the dazzling piece of jewellery on stage for her performance and backstage, while posing for a selfie.

The engagement ring reportedly cost nearly $100,000. According to TMZ, Pete turned to NYC jeweller Greg Yuna last month to make the ring specially for Ariana. The "$93,000 VVS1 clarity 3.03 carat diamond set in platinum" took nearly two weeks to complete.

Ariana was spotted wearing a dazzling diamond ring on that finger on 2 June Photos: Getty Images

Ariana was spotted out in Disneyland on Monday, 11 June, hours after news of her engagement was announced wearing the sparkler on her ring finger, which complemented her Hueb diamond choker. The pop star and her fiancé were joined by Ariana's older brother Frankie Grande. The Dangerous Woman artist shared videos of Pete on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, writing, "Another take. I really like this one." Ariana showed off her ring riding rides and posing for photos with fans at the happiest place on earth. An insider told People magazine, "All I know about the ring is that it's big."

News of the pair's engagement broke on Monday, weeks after they began dating. Ariana confirmed the reports that she and the 24-year-old SNL star are getting married on Twitter. Responding to a fan who tweeted, "I hope he knows he is maRRYING US AS WELL," she replied, "HAHAHAHAHAHH HES BEEN BRIEFED." A source told People magazine, "It's a recent engagement," adding, "They're just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time. They both started talking about it this past weekend. It's nothing they’ve been hiding."