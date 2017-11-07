Chuck Norris on why he believes his wife was poisoned by an MRI scan Chuck Norris has revealed that he has given up his career to care for his wife

Chuck Norris has opened up about his wife, Gena Norris', illness, which they believe was caused by a MRI scan. The 54-year-old has suffered from nerve pain and kidney problems, and the pair have opened up about how they believe she was made ill by an injection she was given before the scan. Speaking about her first reaction after receiving the injection back in 2013, Gena said: "Within hours after the first jab I felt like my whole body was on fire — as if acid had been passed through it. The burning was isolated at first, but it just kept spreading… I just lay in bed on an IV for five months and had to have round-the-clock nursing care. Chuck slept beside me on the couch and never left. I prayed that I would live to raise my children."

Gena believes an injection before the MRI made her ill

Speaking to Good Health about his wife, Chuck revealed that he has given up everything to care for his wife. "I've given up my film career to concentrate on Gena, my whole life right now is about keeping her alive," he explained. "I believe this issue is so important." According to the couple, they have spent around $2 million on treating her illness. Gena said: "It's infuriating and heartbreaking — it's a vicious, ugly secret that has been kept hidden — something Chuck and I are determined to change."

Chuck and Gena share two children

Gena, who shares two daughters with Chuck, is now receiving stem cell therapy, and the pair have filed a lawsuit against the drug companies who were responsible for Gena's reaction to gadolinium, the metal used in the contrast agent in the injection, purporting that she had been poisoned. According to the Daily Mail, gadolinium contrast agents are thought to be used in a third of MRI scans worldwide.