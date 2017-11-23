Victoria Beckham celebrates Thanksgiving by dressing up as a turkey The fashion designer got into the holiday spirit on Thursday

Nobody can argue that Victoria Beckham lacks a sense of humour! The fashion designer got creative as she celebrated Thanksgiving on Thursday, dressing up as a turkey for the occasion. Taking to Instagram stories, the former Spice Girl posted a photograph of herself sitting on the floor in a feathered bodysuit, captioning the post: "Happy Thanksgiving VB X." The mother-of-four looked stylish in the image, with her brunette hair styled in a sleek, straight do, and a vibrant red lipstick added a glamorous touch to her look.

In keeping with celebrating all that they are thankful for, Victoria recently revealed that her six-year-old daughter Harper was very aware of just how lucky she is. The doting mum was appearing on This Morning with her best friend, actress Eva Longoria, and was talking about her children. She said: "Harper knows that Mummy and Daddy, and Auntie Eva do things to help other people, and she wants to do that as well. She understands, even at six, that she is very blessed. She’s very lucky to have what she has."

Victoria shares Harper, along with sons Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, and 12-year-old Cruz with husband David Beckham, and often shares snippets of her family life with fans on social media. It seems Victoria is treasuring these precious moments as she recently admitted that she has "cried buckets" since her oldest child, Brooklyn, has flown the nest to study photography in New York. "I'm still crying, Brooklyn's moved to New York, he's 18, and I haven't stopped crying," she said on make-up channel Pixiwoo in September. "I miss him so much, so much." When asked about Harper starting school, the star explained: "I think it's great, we're blessed to have children, it's a good thing, if you're sad your baby's going off to school, you're a good mum."