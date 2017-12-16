Beckham family reunion! Victoria shares rare photo of her four children together for Christmas Brooklyn returned from New York to spend Christmas with his family

Aw, a very merry Christmas to the Beckham family! The famous clan are back together for the festive season, with Victoria and David's eldest son Brooklyn returning from New York to celebrate with his family at their London home. Mum-of-four Victoria took to her Instagram page to share the happy news with her followers. She posted a rare picture of her four children all together: Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12 and Harper, six. The fashion designer wrote: "I’m so happy!!! All my babies together!! @brooklynbeckham is home!! Xx Love u @romeobeckham@cruzbeckham #Harper kisses x."

The Beckham children reunited for Christmas Photo credit: Instagram / Victoria Beckham

In the adorable photo, Brooklyn can be seen putting a protective arm around brothers Romeo and Cruz as little Harper stands beside him. The foursome look elated to be back together again. Victoria's family picture amassed over 700,000 likes in just five hours. One follower told her: "Oh that's so great...just what the Holidays are all about. And your family is so beautiful!" Another fan wrote: "Beautiful picture. The brothers are best of the best. Your princess." Victoria also posted a photo of a bottle of wine on her Insta Stories with the caption: "Love u @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham Time to celebrate x."

Victoria's happy reunion comes a week after she fell ill after a family day out ice skating. The star had posted a photo on Instagram of herself sprawled on the sofa covered beneath a brightly coloured blanket writing "I'm never sick". Earlier that day the Beckhams had enjoyed a visit to the Natural History Museum ice rink. Victoria had posted a photo of herself with a rosy nose and gritted teeth emoji, as the family braved the cold. The family-of-six will be overjoyed to be back together for Christmas. Brooklyn is currently living in New York as he studies photography.

The Beckhams enjoyed ice skating together the previous weekend

It will be a particularly special Christmas for the Beckhams, who welcomed a new member into their extended family this month. David's sister Joanne become mum to a baby girl in 9 December, naming her Peggy. Joanne wrote on her Instagram page: ""9.12.17 THE DAY OUR LIFE CHANGED FOREVER. Such an amazing feeling starting our own family, the love I have for our little princess Peggy is one that is so unconditional! I'd never of been able to do it without the love of my life ... @krissydonners you was my strength! Thank you ... ❤#myfamily."