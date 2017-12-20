Selena Gomez and mother unfollow each other on Instagram Selena Gomez and Mandy Teefey has reportedly had a falling out over the singer's relationship with Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez and her mother, Mandy Teefey, appear to have had a falling out after eagle-eyed fans noticed that the pair had unfollowed each other on Instagram. The Bad Liar singer reportedly had an argument with her mother regarding her relationship with Justin Bieber shortly before Mandy was hospitalised for a "welfare" check-up, according to TMZ.

Mandy and Selena has stopped following each other on Instagram

An insider told the magazine: "It's been a stressful time for Mandy and she made the decision herself to go to the hospital and make sure everything was okay. This wasn't just about Justin. It's true her family doesn't approve of Justin, but this wasn't just over a fight about him." Mandy, who is an executive producer on the Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why, recently posted two photos of herself with Selena while paying tribute to Scarlett, the child she lost to miscarriage back in 2011.

She wrote: "Thank you to all the fans who honoured our Scarlett yesterday. Dec 17th will never be the same, but we decide to celebrate her by writing her letters on red balloons and releasing them. Now the 17th is intertwined with the wrap of S2. So, she was there in spirit as always. A mum's love for their children is pretty fierce. In order of my girls, Selena, Scarlett and Gracie. Family is what matters, blood or not."

Mandy is reportedly unhappy that Selena is dating Justin again

She added: "#Family13 made me smile and feel loved when so needed and they didn't know. Then, I came home to Brian and Gracie to send our love to Scarlett. Fans, I want you to know you are family because I have a huge family and you are the only ones who remember!" Selena last mentioned her mum on Instagram in October, when she shared a photo of herself as a baby with her mum, writing: "Momma and I."