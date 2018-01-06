Catherine Zeta-Jones 'in a spin' as her flight is cancelled to Golden Globe Awards – find out more The star told her fans of her travel problem

It's the Golden Globe Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday but it seems some A-list stars are having trouble reaching the Hollywood destination. Catherine Zeta-Jones posted a boomerang on her Instagram page telling her followers of her plight. Shaking her head around in a spin, the actress said: "Feeling like ˋthis´ at the moment…" The star added captions to her clip, which read: "My flight is cancelled on route to the Golden Globes. This is how my head feels. Going to buy a Powerball lottery ticket. It can only get better."

America's East Coast has been hit by a huge winter storm with heavy snow. According to FlightAware.com, airlines in the region cancelled 4,000 flights on Thursday due to the poor weather conditions, with airports LaGuardia in New York and JFK International closing and now experiencing delays. It's terrible timing for the country's top actors, who are set to appear at the prestigious Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday evening.

Catherine's fans rushed to comfort her, with one writing: "OMG that's a bit of a nightmare. Hope you get there ok." A second said: "I hope to see you on that event, I miss your look on the red carpet." Another wrote: "We really feel sorry for you. We hope that you can make it." One fan was in the same situation as the mum-of-two and told her: "Me too!!! Powerball here I come."

There were still compliments for the actress, who as usual looked fabulous in her clip. One follower said: "If only we could look that fabulous when our flights get cancelled! Always beautiful @catherinezetajones!"

Catherine has had a busy month travelling the globe, returning from a family holiday to India and Thailand just two days ago with her husband Michael Douglas and children Carys and Dylan. Back in snowy New York, the star posted a photo of her very fashionable Louis Vuitton boots to her Instagram page. She wrote: "Snow ready, bring it on!!!"The Wonderland Flat Ranger boots by the iconic French designer label retail at £970.