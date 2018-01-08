Charlie and the Chocolate Factory star looks unrecognisable - see him now Freddie Highmore was nominated for a Golden Globe for his role in The Good Doctor

Freddie Highmore is all grown up! The former child actor, who rose to stardom after playing Charlie Bucket in the Johnny Depp reboot of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in 2005, attended the Golden Globes on Sunday night. Now 25 years old, the actor looked handsome in a tuxedo as he posed on the red carpet, and viewers were quick to discuss how much he has changed, with one writing: "Freddie Highmore is like two years younger than me and I still think he's 11-years-old," while another added: "I still remember Freddie Highmore as the kid from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Spiderwick, I refuse to believe he is grown."

Freddie was nominated for a Golden Globe

Freddie was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor for his role as Dr. Shaun Murphy in The Good Doctor, and also starred as a young Norman Bates in Bates Motel, which finished in 2017 after five seasons. His fans expressed their disappointment when he lost out on the coveted award, which one writing: "FREDDIE HIGHMORE WAS ROBBED. I REPEAT, FREDDIE HIGHMORE WAS ROBBEDDDDDD #GoldenGlobes #TheGoodDoctor," while another added: "What the hell has Freddie Highmore [got to do] to win? He deserves the award since Bates Motel."

Freddie is well-known for playing Charlie Bucket

Speaking about growing up in the spotlight in an interview with Attitude magazine, Freddie said that he managed to have an ordinary childhood. He said: "A lot of it is because I had a supportive family growing up. Between making films, I would go back to ordinary school in London instead of home schooling. I didn't go to school in Los Angeles, where it must be harder to maintain that distinction between a normal life and film work. I wasn't defined as an actor in London. And going to uni studying foreign languages rather than drama helped to keep me grounded."