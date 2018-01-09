David Beckham shares 'big' news with hunky photos Fans have discussed their excitement over David Beckham's new grooming line

David Beckham has shared a new advert for House 99, a 13-piece grooming line including hair products and moisturisers. The retired footballer teased the advert on Tuesday morning with a suave snap of himself at the barbers, writing: "Getting ready for something big. @House99 #House99 #HomeToYourNextLook." He followed the post with a video which showed several men with very different hair and beard styles trying out the grooming range, and wrote: "I’m excited to introduce my grooming brand @House99. Welcome to the House."

David teased the collection

Fans were quick to share their excitement, with one writing: "I had been waiting to see when you would do a grooming line. I'm PUMPED," while another cheekily joked: "I've finally realised its clearly older men I need to go for", accompanied by a heart eyed emoji.

Loading the player... David announced plans to release the range, which will be available in 20 countries from March, in a statement which read: "I'm so excited to finally share House 99 with everyone around the world. For me, grooming is not only about how you look, but how you feel. It’s about being comfortable, trying new things and shaping your next look. I created House 99 to give people the inspiration as well as the right products to experiment and feel completely at home doing so."

David and his family were spotted out and about in London earlier this week for his latest collection launch for the English heritage brand Kent & Curwen, during Men's London Fashion Week on Sunday. The father-of-four was joined by his 15-year-old son Romeo, his mother Sandra, sister Joanna and her partner, Kris Donnelly, with their newborn baby, Peggy. The 42-year-old looked smart while wrapped up against the cold weather in a long navy coat, while Romeo looked stylish in a burgundy jacket.