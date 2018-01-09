Selena Gomez unfollows almost everyone on Instagram - see which three celebrities she still follows Selena Gomez also changed her Instagram profile picture

Selena Gomez has caused confusion among her fans after unfollowing 300 accounts on Instagram, leaving her following just 37. As well as several fan accounts, Selena is also still following her close friends Taylor Swift, Amy Schumer and Jessica Alba, but other friends and colleagues of the star were unfollowed, including Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello and members of the 13 Reasons Why cast.



The Wolves singer also appears to have changed her profile picture to a throwback snap of her mum, Mandy Teefey, despite reports that the pair recently had a fall out. In her latest post, which was shared on Sunday, Selena appeared to be in a reflective mood as she posed outside her childhood home, and captioned the snap: "The home I grew up in, from birth to 13... (no one was home when I knocked this time lol) I visit this place every chance I get. In many ways it very well could have been better than my life today, but I'm grateful for a voice that can enable change today. Even when I don’t know how to do it well or actually want it. I love you Grand Prairie. Thank you."

According to TMZ, the pair argued after Selena reconciled with her on and off boyfriend, Justin Bieber, and Mandy was hospitalised. A source told the site: "It's been a stressful time for Mandy and she made the decision herself to go to the hospital and make sure everything was okay. This wasn't just about Justin. It's true her family doesn't approve of Justin, but this wasn't just over a fight about him."



The 25-year-old's fans were quick to discuss her unusual antics on the social network, with one writing: "Lol yikes… wonder why she did that. Keeping a small circle is definitely understandable though. I get tired of people too," while another added: "Her and Demi were in such a good place. I hope Demi does not take it the wrong way."