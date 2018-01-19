That's So Raven actor Orlando Brown arrested after family dispute Orlando Brown was charged with Battery Against a Spouse, Resist Peace Officer, and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Orlando Brown, an actor best known for his role as Eddie Thomas in Disney Channel's That's So Raven, was arrested on Thursday after a reported family dispute with his girlfriend's mother, Tanya Henson, who was also arrested after it was discovered that they both had active arrest warrants. The press release posted on Barstow Police Department's website read: "Officer Austyn Willis arrived at the location and contacted the family regarding the disturbance. Officer Willis learned that there was a verbal argument at the apartment between Tanya Henson, her daughter, and her daughter's boyfriend, Brown."

Orlando's mugshot was released on the police site

It continued: "During his investigation, Officer Willis conducted a wants and warrants check on all the individuals involved in the argument. Officer Willis learned that Orlando Brown had an active arrest warrant from Torrance Police Department. He also learned that Tanya Henson had an active arrest warrant from Ventura County Sheriff’s Department. Officer Willis placed both Henson and Brown under arrest for the active warrants and then transported them to the Barstow Police Department."

Eddie starred in That's So Raven

Orlando has been charged with Battery Against a Spouse, Resist Peace Officer, and Possession of a Controlled Substance at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Barstow Jail while Tanya was booked for being under the influence of a controlled substance. Fans of That's So Raven, a popular show that aired between 2003 to 2007, tweeted their surprise at the news, with one person writing: "Wow yup he's got some problems, sad," while another added: "This is so sad." The actor has since reportedly been released on bail. Orlando was arrested once before in California back in 2016 for domestic battery, among other charges, including contraband in jail and drug possession with intent to sell.