Ant McPartlin pours his heart out following 'very tricky year'

Ant McPartlin has opened up about his "very tricky" and "emotional" year, which included a prolonged stay in rehab and the end of his marriage to wife Lisa Armstrong. Speaking after winning Best Presenter at the National Television Awards for the 17th time running, Ant said: "I'm emotional, very emotional. Because of the last 12 months what I've been through, winning this award is particularly emotional for me."

He added to The Sun: "It's been emotional to say the least, I'll use that word again. I've had a very tricky year, but you know it's great to get back to work and we loved the last series of I'm a Celebrity and we're currently shooting stuff for Britain's Got Talent and Takeaway. I'm back in the swing of things so it's really good."

Ant looked visibly emotional as he accepted his award

During Tuesday night's awards ceremony, Ant and Dec took to the stage three times to collect Best Presenter, Challenge Show for their work on I'm a Celebrity and The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award for their hit show Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway. Again, Ant addressed his challenging year.

"Thank you very much, I'm shaking," he said, collecting his Best Presenter gong. "It's been a very emotional night tonight. It's been quite a tough 12 months so winning this tonight really, really means a lot. I'd personally like to thank all my family, all my friends. Some are here tonight. I love you, thank you very much. But thank you to all of you for your support. It really, really means the world. It's helped me get through." Turning to Dec, he added: "And thanks to you little guy! I love you man, thank you."

Earlier this month, Ant, 42, made the shock announcement that he has separated from his wife Lisa, who he married in 2006. The makeup artist has reportedly moved out of their marital home as she comes to terms with the split; she and Ant were together for 23 years. It has been estimated that the couple's divorce settlement could cost around £31million – half of Ant's £62m fortune – making it one of the largest sums paid out by a UK celebrity.