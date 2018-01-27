Brooklyn Beckham pays tribute to his family with new tattoo – see the photo! The young photographer has added to his body art collection

It's like father like son in the Beckham family! The 18-year-old son of David and Victoria has showed off his latest tattoos on his Instagram, taking after his father who is a huge fan of the body art. Brooklyn's fans loved the photo which gave a close-up look of the budding photographer's stomach. Two tattoos in particular grabbed his follower's attention: one which says 'buster' and another 'dvbrch'. 'Buster' is dad David's affectionate nickname for Brooklyn, while 'dvbrch' appears to be the initials of his family members, David, Victoria, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

Brooklyn's new tattoos Photo credit: Instagram / Brooklyn Beckham

Brooklyn captioned the snap: "Cheers to this man @mr.k_tats," referring to the tattoo artist who created the artwork. The young Beckham's picture was an instant hit on social media and amassed almost 200,000 likes in just 14 hours. His fans noticed the nickname connection, with one posting: "Aw Buster! That nickname tho." Another said: "This gave me instant flashbacks to seeing @victoriabeckham and @davidbeckham call you that on the #TheRealBeckhams documentary!" One fan adored the family initials tattoo, writing: "dvbrch David Victoria Brooklyn Roméo Cruz Harper so cute!"

The Beckhams on holiday to celebrate the New Year

Brooklyn now has several tattoos on his body and likes to show off his new ink-work online. He got his first tattoo in April 2017, proudly unveiling a portrait of a Native American on his forearm to his Instagram followers alongside a series of photos showing him in the process of getting the tattoo. David accompanied his son to the tattoo parlour. The former footballer is a big fan of tattoos and has around 40 inked on his body – including a Native American on his torso.

Brooklyn added to his tattoo collection last year

Then in August last year, Brooklyn added to his tattoo collection with a 'Made in England' slogan on his left foot. The tattoo had special meaning, as contrary to popular belief, Brooklyn was not conceived in the New York borough, but in the UK. We're sure the Beckham family will love Brooklyn's latest tattoo tribute to them!