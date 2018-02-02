Robbie Williams will no longer perform this hit song – find out why The former Take That star is retiring Angels from his set list

It's one of his biggest hits – perhaps even his most iconic song – but Robbie Williams has revealed he will no longer perform Angels live on stage. The former Take That star is retiring the hit track from his set list, simply because it is too emotional to sing. "I have to hold myself together or I could cry at everything and look pathetic," Robbie told the Daily Star. "There are people who put posters up before Angels about their mum or dad who died and I think 'Oh God, I am going to cry'. It did affect me."

Robbie will be axing the 1997 track from his upcoming tour and future shows, saying: "People want an Under The Radar gig and I will do it." Angels famously became a hit in the UK and around the world; it remained in the British top ten for 40 weeks. Eight years after its release, it was voted the 'Best Single of the Past Twenty-Five Years' at the 2005 BRIT Awards by the British public.

Last year, Robbie, 43, had to cancel his tour dates in Russia, after becoming seriously ill backstage. The superstar spent a week in intensive care after doctors discovered bleeding on his brain. "My left arm went numb and I couldn't stop dribbling out of the side of my mouth," Robbie later revealed to The Sun. "I had a headache and I was also having trouble breathing. I couldn't get a full breath."

Robbie said that while a doctor was called, he was told he could continue with his Heavy Entertainment Show tour. However he was still feeling ill, and flew to London for emergency tests. Robbie explained: "I had blood tests done, and I had various scans including ones of my heart and my brain, and there were some abnormalities found, including something on my brain that looked like blood. That was obviously very scary, so the decision was taken out of my hands and I was sent straight to the intensive care unit."

