Lisa Armstrong finds solace in loyal Twitter followers The makeup artist has sought comfort on social media after splitting from Ant McPartlin

Lisa Armstrong has remained strong and dignified since her split from Ant McPartlin was announced in January - choosing not to make a statement and recently returning to work on Britain's Got Talent, where she works as Stephen Mulhern's makeup artist. At the time, The Sun reported that Lisa was determined to keep things 'civilised' with her former spouse.

The television makeup artist, who is best-known for her work on Strictly Come Dancing, has instead taken solace in her loyal followers on social media - who have been sending constant messages of support since the split. Lisa retweeted one post which said, "For what it's worth; you are a dignified, beautiful, strong and talented woman. You’re having a bit of tough year so far but, clearly the tide is turning and ultimately you will kick 2018’s butt! #support".

She also favourited a fan's tweet which said: "after 2 years coming off prescribed pain meds my hubby took the backlash, the moaning, the mood swings, the full c**p but 18yrs of marriage, loyalty and LOVE& we're still together, I think Ant is hiding something or someone so sorry huni".

Lisa you are fabulous, classy to the end! It’s disgusting how the media is targeting you. My husband of 8 years left me so I know what you are going through, luckily for me I haven’t had to live it out in the public eye .... I really feel for you, stay strong xx — Katie Foxton (@Foxykat7) 27 January 2018

Another fan shared her own story with Lisa

Another supportive tweet that Lisa liked said, "your unconditional love & support made A who he is". Coming just days after she had also favourited the tweets announcing her ex Ant had won Best Presenter with Declan Donnelly at The National Television Awards for the 17th time, it seems Lisa has taken comfort in social media during this time.

The makeup artist, who has also recently debuted a new bright pink hair colour, also used Twitter to comment on the recent press intrusion she has endured, asking members of the paparazzi to stop following her and taking her photograph. Sharing a headshot of herself with large cartoon eyes, she wrote: "You've probably all seen the nasty, intrusive, ugly pics of me, so I thought I'd do your job for you!! It's creepy, #please #printthis #pleaseleavemealone #creepymeninbushes #takingmypicture."

