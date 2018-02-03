Robbie Williams and wife Ayda Field share a rare couple selfie The adorable twosome shared a tongue-in-cheek video on Robbie's Instagram page

Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field have shared a cute couple's snap on social media. The Boomerang video, which was posted to Robbie's Instagram page, appeared alongside his caption - "Is Robbie's shirt cool?" - as Ayda shook her head while Robbie nodded his. The tongue-in-cheek post came as no surprise to the former Take That star's 1.1 million followers, who are surely used to his joking photos and silly captions.

In fact, most of Robbie's followers were quick to side with Ayda's opinion on his leaf-print monochrome shirt, with one posting, "I’m going with Ayda on this one, sorry Robbie it’s not you," and another agreeing: "Ayda doesn’t like it......gotta say that I agree with her!"

‘Is Robbie’s shirt cool?’ A post shared by Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) on Feb 2, 2018 at 9:05am PST

The couple shared a sweet Boomerang video on Instagram

The photo comes after Robbie announced that he will no longer perform his most-loved hit song, Angels, live on stage - admitting that is too emotional to sing. "I have to hold myself together or I could cry at everything and look pathetic," he told the Daily Star. "There are people who put posters up before Angels about their mum or dad who died and I think 'Oh God, I am going to cry'. It did affect me."

Robbie will officially be axing the 1997 track from his upcoming tour and future shows. Angels famously became a hit in the UK and around the world; it remained in the British top ten for 40 weeks. Eight years after its release, it was voted the 'Best Single of the Past Twenty-Five Years' at the 2005 BRIT Awards by the British public.

As always, the singer continues to make his followers smile with his self-deprecating jokes, even posting a meme relating to the iconic track on his Twitter page earlier in January. Never change, Robbie!

