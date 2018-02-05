cheryl-breaks-social-media-silence

Cheryl delights fans after breaking social media silence The singer has chosen to take a back seat from the limelight since the arrival of her son Bear last March

Cheryl has maintained a low profile since becoming a mum to son Bear in March, and rarely posts on social media these days. However, on Monday, Liam Payne's girlfriend took to her Instagram account to share a photograph of herself with the rapper, Big Shaq. In the snapshot, Cheryl looks cool in a black-and-white striped polo neck jumper, teamed with a white jacket, white trainers and ripped jeans, while her hair was scraped back into a messy bun. The former X Factor judge captioned the photo with lyrics from Big Shaq's song Man's Not Hot, writing: "The girl told me "take off your jacket"! I said "babes, mans not hot," @bigshaq_official."

Are Cheryl and Big Shaq making music?

Fans were quick to comment on the image, with many complimenting Cheryl on her choice of outfit. "I love a good black and white outfit," one said, while another added: "OMG! Love the trainers. You look amazing." A third guessed: "New music?" The star has taken a four-year break from singing, but has given several hints that her much-anticipated musical comeback is imminent. Last month, Naughty Boy posted a photo of Cheryl and X Factor winners Rak-Su in the studio. The singer teased in the caption: "SQUAD @raksuraksu @cherylofficial #fblock #naughty #music #watchthisspace." Naughty Boy later shared a photo of Cheryl and her former Girls Aloud bandmate Nicola Roberts, captioning it: "STUDIO GANG." Nicola, too, posted a photo from the studio. "I never say this but just for this one time - watch out," she wrote alongside a selfie of the trio posing with visual artist and singer Gina Kushka.

Cheryl has also been spotted in the studio with Nicola Roberts and Naughty Boy

Nadine Coyle, meanwhile, has revealed that she is bringing Girls Aloud back as a solo project. The 32-year-old singer confirmed the news in an interview with the Sun, saying that she will be taking to the road to perform the band's biggest hits without her four former bandmates. "I love the Girls Aloud songs and get messages from fans asking to hear them performed live again," she said. "So this is giving them what they want. This tour is gonna be one big party night out. All the hits the fans love plus the new songs I've been working on over the last few years. I literally cannot wait to get back on the road again."

