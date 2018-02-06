Ewan McGregor's daughter shares 'nostalgic' family throwback snap on her 22nd birthday Ewan McGregor and Eve Mavrakis share four children together

Ewan McGregor's eldest daughter Clara has shared a family throwback picture of herself as a baby with her parents on her 22nd birthday - just a month after her father filed for divorce from her mother Eve Mavrakis after 22 years of marriage. Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, Clara posted the childhood snap, which sees her as a baby in her mother's arms, while the Hollywood actor stands alongside the pair with his arm wrapped lovingly around them. "Vingt-deux et nostalgique," she wrote in the caption, the French sentence translates as, "Twenty-two and nostalgic".

Since the split, Ewan has been linked to his Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Last month, Eve broke her silence as she opened up the Scottish star's decision to file for divorce. Ewan, 46, cited "irreconcilable differences" in official paperwork to end his 22-year marriage to Eve. Speaking to the Sun on Sunday, Eve said: "It's disappointing and upsetting but my main concern is our four children are ok." The former couple decided to separate in May – although the news did not become public knowledge until October, when Ewan was spotted kissing Mary in a London café.

Earlier this year, Ewan stunned fans at the Golden Globes when he thanked both Eve and Mary Elizabeth during his acceptance speech. "I want to take a moment to just say thank you to Eve, who always stood by me for 22 years," he said. "And our four children Clara, Esther, Jamyan and Anouk." The actor then went on to mention his new girlfriend Mary Elizabeth, 33, who he met while filming his role in the successful show. "I've always loved being an actor and I got amazing actors to hang out with, and there wouldn’t have been any Emmett without David Thewlis and Michael Stuhlbard and Carrie Coon. And there wouldn't have been any Ray without Mary Elizabeth Winstead." Ewan concluded.

